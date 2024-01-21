Three persons from Assam's Tinsukia district have died in a fatal car accident that took place in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

The unfortuante incident happened in Anjaw district after the vehicle they were travelling in fell off the mountain and plunged deep into the gorge in the night. The persons were reportedly on their way to the district commissioner's office for some repairing work.

The deceased have been identified as Puneet Bastia, Dilip Deka and Nagendra Shah.

The bodies of the three deceased persons have in the meantime sent to Tinsukia district in Assam.