Saluting the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, Arunachal Pradesh is set to host commemorative events at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial on November 17, followed by the Nyukmadung War Memorial on 18 November 2024. These ceremonies will pay homage to the brave soldiers and steadfast local citizens whose resilience and unity during the Indo-China War of 1962 forged a legacy that continues to inspire.

The events will spotlight the valorous narratives of two crucial encounters from the conflict.

The Battle of Nuranang (17 November 1962). This fierce engagement showcased the heroics of the 4 Garhwal Rifles, particularly Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat (Mahavir Chakra, Posthumous), who single-handedly stalled enemy forces for 72 hours. Alongside him, Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain (both posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra) displayed unparalleled bravery, marking their names in the annals of military history.

The Battle of Nyukmadung (18 November 1962): Characterised by intense fighting and unyielding resistance, this battle was notable for the steadfast leadership of the Indian Army and the unwavering support from local communities. The fierce combat underscored the unity and resolve of a nation defending its sovereignty.

Ahead of the main commemorations, several initiatives have been organised to foster patriotism and enhance civil-military relations:

The closing ceremonies will feature cultural programmes that resonate with the region’s rich traditions. Students from schools in Jang and Dirang, along with the SELA Brigade troops, will present traditional dances and patriotic songs. A live re-enactment of the battles will vividly depict the bravery of 1962, bringing history to life for all present.