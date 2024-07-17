The Arunachal Pradesh government is set to formulate a new Industrial Policy aimed at attracting more substantial investments to the state. Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam announced that a committee will soon be established to draft this policy, focusing on making Arunachal Pradesh a 'preferred' investment destination.

This development emerged from a coordination-cum-review meeting chaired by Minister Dukam with senior officials from various departments, including Industries, Trade & Commerce, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Labour & Employment.

Dukam emphasised the importance of incorporating comprehensive stakeholder inputs in the new policy to fully realize the state's industrial potential while maintaining investor-friendly measures. He called for robust interdepartmental coordination to capitalize on opportunities that will enhance the success of these sectors.

The minister assured "full" support to the departments, expecting the government's "political will" to be matched by departmental efforts for the people's welfare. Dr Mohesh Chai, Advisor to the Industries Minister, advocated for forward-thinking policies tailored to the state's unique needs and urged the identification of opportunities for eligible beneficiaries.

Highlighting the Departments of Industries, Trade, and Commerce as the state's "growth engines," Dr Chai stressed the importance of strengthening these departments through teamwork and close coordination.

The meeting also provided a platform for officials from each department to present their challenges, opportunities, and strategies for future growth through PPTs.

This initiative represents a significant step towards enhancing Arunachal Pradesh's economic landscape and could potentially transform the state's industrial sector in the coming years.