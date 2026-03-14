Arunachal Pradesh to host U-23 Tri-Nation Football Championship 2026

Arunachal Pradesh is set to welcome international football action as the state gears up to host the U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on March 14.

The tournament will see the U-23 teams of India, Bhutan, and Tajikistan compete in a friendly international event from March 25 to March 31 at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia.

“Following the success of the SAFF U-19 Championship last year, Arunachal Pradesh is ready to host another exciting international football tournament. This championship will provide a platform for young talent to shine and for fans to enjoy competitive football,” Khandu shared on X platform in social media.

The Chief Minister also invited football enthusiasts to attend the matches and support the teams, emphasising the state’s growing prominence in promoting sports and hosting international events.

“Let’s come together to celebrate the spirit of football and cheer for the teams as Arunachal hosts international action once again,” he added.