Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation threatens statewide strike over pending demands

The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) has issued a 30-day ultimatum to the state government, warning of a state-wide, phased strike if their pending demands are not satisfactorily addressed.

The notice, issued from the federation’s headquarters in Itanagar, comes after a meeting convened on August 9, 2025, under the chairmanship of Changma Tajo and General Secretary Kenkar Yomcha.

The federation’s resolution emphasised that if the government fails to respond formally to the remaining four points of their charter of demands within 30 days of receipt of the notice, APTUF will initiate the strike without any further warning.

While appreciating recent government initiatives such as the enhancement of wages for contingency and casual workers, the regularisation of the Auxiliary Labour Corps, and the announcement of the Golden Handshake Scheme for workers aged 60 and above, the union expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of actual disbursement.



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“No concrete action has yet been taken under these schemes, and eligible beneficiaries have not received their entitled benefits,” the notice stated.

APTUF has demanded that the government either disburse the due compensation to the beneficiaries or provide appointments to the dependents of retired workers within the stipulated 30-day period. The federation described this notice as a final intimation before commencing peaceful democratic agitation and warned that any public inconvenience arising from inaction would be the government’s responsibility.

The federation also attached references to previous communications, including a memorandum dated August 14, 2024, and a reminder memorandum dated January 7, 2025, highlighting the prolonged nature of these pending issues.