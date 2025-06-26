Arunachal Deputy CM advocates integration of traditional knowledge with modern healthcare

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has emphasized the importance of integrating traditional healing practices with contemporary healthcare systems to strengthen medical services in the state, especially in remote tribal areas.



Speaking at a public event focused on healthcare and indigenous knowledge, DyCM Mein acknowledged the deep-rooted heritage of tribal medicinal wisdom passed down through generations. He noted that many communities continue to rely on local herbs, rituals, and traditional practitioners for primary health needs.



"The indigenous knowledge of our tribal communities is not just cultural heritage—it is also a valuable healthcare resource," Mein stated. "By synergizing traditional wisdom with modern medical science, we can create a more holistic, accessible, and culturally sensitive healthcare model."



He also underscored the need for thorough documentation, scientific validation, and government-supported training programs to protect and preserve traditional practices while ensuring patient safety.



Mein called upon health researchers, policy-makers, and tribal elders to collaborate in building a robust healthcare ecosystem that respects and revitalizes traditional systems while embracing innovation.