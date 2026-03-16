Arunachal Pradesh transfers 27 senior police officers in major administrative overhaul

The Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered a major reshuffle in the state police department, transferring and posting 27 senior officers, including members of the IPS and Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) cadres.

According to an official notification issued by the state Home Department, the transfers were approved by the governor following a recent meeting of the Police Establishment Board (PEB). The move is aimed at streamlining police administration and strengthening the law and order machinery across the state.

Senior IPS officer Chinmoy Biswal has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Security and Crime. Joy Tirkey has been given charge as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters (Additional), while Delhi cadre IPS officer Mangesh will take over as DIG (TCL).

The reshuffle also brings changes at the district level, with new Superintendents of Police (SPs) appointed in several key districts. Akshat Kausal has been named the new SP of Tirap, replacing Aditya Singh, who has been posted as SP of Longding. Shivendu Bhushan, earlier SP (Crime), will now serve as SP of East Kameng.

Among other postings, Sandhya Swamy has been appointed SP of Kra Daadi, Pankaj Kumar as SP of Dibang Valley, Swati Singh as SP of Pakke Kesang, and Tasi Darang as SP of Tawang. D W Thungon, who was serving as SP Tawang, has been transferred as SP of West Kameng.

In other key assignments, Achin Garg has been posted as SP (Crime), Anjitha Chepyala as SP (SIT/Cyber Crime), Dekio Gumja as SP of the Special Task Force (STF), and Sepraj Perme as SP for SDRF/Home Guards/Civil Defence.

Additionally, several officers have been appointed as Commanding Officers (CO) of different Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBn) and the Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn).

Officials said the reshuffle is part of an administrative exercise to enhance efficiency and ensure effective policing across the northeastern state.