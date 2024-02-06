Arunachal Pradesh turned into a global centre of culture as the 'Tawangchu Kayaking Tides 2024' has kick-started along the breathtakingly beautiful Tawangchu river in Lumla.

Arunachal Pradesh Global Kayaking Hub

This isn't just another competition; it's a grand vision supported by passionate private sponsors, robust institutional backing, and a special endorsement from none other than the Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Riiju. The dream is to not just make waves locally but to establish Arunachal Pradesh as a global hub for kayaking, with aspirations to host future World Championships. That's thinking big, and we love it!

But here's where the excitement level hits a new high – the Patronage & Support of the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. The backing of the highest office in the state! Pema Khandu's endorsement adds an extra layer of significance and support to the championship, solidifying its place in the heart of Arunachal Pradesh.

The awe-inspiring Sela Pass

Now, let's dive into the intricacies of the plan. Standing tall at 13,700 ft – a jaw-dropping prelude to the adventure that awaits. After conquering this scenic route, participants will be welcomed with open arms to comfortable accommodations, complete with a well-deserved warm dinner to replenish their adventurous spirits.

A thrilling experience

The heartbeat of the event spans a thrilling six-day schedule, featuring everything from solemn prayers to start the festival to race briefings, practice runs, and the adrenaline-pumping Down River Sprint and Giant Slalom races.

It's not just a sport; it's a wild, unforgettable journey where passion meets the untamed waters of Arunachal Pradesh. This is an epic river rendezvous you won't want to miss

Tawangchu Tides has meticulously planned every aspect to ensure participants have a seamless experience.

A beautiful fusion of cultures

The festival area isn't just a hub for participants; it's an open invitation for locals to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, creating a beautiful fusion of cultures.

Communal dining tents serve up not just sustenance but hearty meals, fostering a sense of camaraderie among participants. Local food kiosks add a delightful touch, offering a taste of the region's culinary delights. Hygiene is a top priority, with modern toilets regularly cleaned to provide maximum comfort.