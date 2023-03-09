The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken significant steps towards infrastructure development in the northeastern state's border areas with China, Bhutan, and Myanmar. Speaking in the assembly on March 9, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the various initiatives undertaken under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP).

Mein revealed that infrastructure has been developed in 65 model villages, under the BADP scheme. He further added that four new Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKVs) and four such existing schools have been upgraded under the BADP program, at a cost of Rs. 80 crore. Additionally, eight model schools have been established in the border area during 2017-18.

In response to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering about China's construction activities along the international border with India, Mein assured that infrastructure gaps at the border have been addressed. Development projects such as road connectivity, foot suspension bridges, health facilities, drinking water, and electricity facilities have been provided through the normal allocation of BADP funds and also from the state fund.

The Centre has also sanctioned the ambitious Frontier Highway, which would connect all the border areas of the state from East to West at an estimated cost of Rs. 44,000 crore. The Union Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) recently approved the sanction for the 1500 km Frontier Highway.

Mein revealed that since September 2021, the Centre has launched the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) with a financial allocation of Rs. 4,800 crore. The scheme is aimed at the comprehensive development of villages in border areas to improve the quality of life of people, which would help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing migration.

Under the VVP scheme, funds will be provided for the development of essential infrastructure and the creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states and one union territory along the border of the country. In the first phase, 663 villages would be taken up for implementing VVP. The deputy chief minister also added that the government will provide top-up funds in the vibrant village program along with executing standalone power projects in border areas of the state.