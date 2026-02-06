Arunachal Pradesh University faculty to represent Northeast India at International Women’s Conference in Indonesia

Dr Menuka Kadu, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Social Work at Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, will participate in the 9th International Conference on the Future of Women 2026, to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from February 9 to 10.

The international conference is being organised by the International Institute of Knowledge Management (IIKM) in collaboration with universities and academic institutions from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The theme of the conference is “Feminist Perspectives in GLocal Contexts.”

Dr Kadu will be the sole representative from Northeast India to present a research paper at the global academic forum, which will bring together scholars, practitioners and advocates from different parts of the world.

Her research paper, titled “Silenced Bodies, Formed Identities: Tribal Girls’ Menstrual Experiences in Northeast India,” focuses on how menstrual taboos affect social identity, bodily control and early gender socialisation among adolescent girls in selected tribal communities. The study is based on qualitative narratives from Galo, Adi and Idu Mishmi communities and highlights everyday practices of restriction, exclusion and the changing forms of resistance shaped by evolving social conditions.

Her participation is expected to highlight indigenous and region-specific issues from Northeast India on an international platform and contribute to wider discussions in feminist studies and social work research.