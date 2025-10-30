Arunachal Pradesh University hosts first convocation, highlights women’s academic success

Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, marked a historic milestone by holding its first-ever convocation ceremony for the 2023–25 batch, celebrating the university’s inaugural group of graduates.

Governor and Chancellor Lt General (Retd.) KT Parnaik presided over the ceremony, commending the graduates and urging them to pursue their aspirations with commitment and purpose. Among the five students awarded gold medals, Lemsang Bangyang from the Department of Education received the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA of 9.30.

A notable highlight of the results was that over 66 per cent of the successful candidates were women. The Governor described this as a significant marker of women’s empowerment and social transformation in the state. “Educate a woman, and she educates the whole family, in fact the whole state,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Parnaik also called on the university to align its academic programmes with industry and government needs to make graduates “work-ready and world-ready.” He proposed the introduction of Tribal Studies as a new discipline and suggested establishing a community radio station to strengthen outreach efforts across Pasighat.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Tomo Riba reflected on the university’s growth since its establishment, noting that it currently faces a shortage of 48 regular teaching posts. He announced that nine new departments will soon be introduced. The university has also granted temporary affiliation to two government colleges in Peyong and Kanubari and has adopted three Anganwadi Centres and 13 TB patients as part of its community engagement.

Prof Riba congratulated the graduates, encouraging them to contribute meaningfully to society and act as role models for future generations.

The event was attended by local MLA Tapi Darang, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, senior district officials, and dignitaries from the BRO, Military Camp Sigar, and various educational and community organisations, making it a landmark occasion for Arunachal Pradesh’s first state university.