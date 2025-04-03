Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona launched the state's new tourism logo and policy during a ceremony at Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi.

The rebranding effort introduces the tagline "Arunachal: Beyond Myths and Mountains," signaling the state's ambition to showcase its diverse offerings beyond just its topographical features.

The event brought together tourism industry stakeholders to discuss the strategic roadmap for tourism development in India's easternmost state.

Minister Sona outlined the vision for sustainable and culturally authentic tourism experiences that will benefit local communities while preserving the region's unique heritage.

The new logo features a stylised representation of mountains in turquoise with an orange arc symbolising the rising sun, reflecting Arunachal Pradesh's identity as the "Land of the Dawn-lit Mountains."

This initiative aims to position Arunachal Pradesh as a premier destination for travellers seeking authentic cultural experiences and natural beauty in India's northeastern region.