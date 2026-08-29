Arunachal Pradesh unveils Vision 2036 to skill 1 lakh youth, support 10,000 entrepreneurs

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday, August 29 unveiled the Arunachal Human Capital & Economic Transformation Vision 2036 and the Arun MSME Mission, outlining a long-term roadmap to strengthen skills, entrepreneurship and global employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

In a video posted on X, Khandu said the initiatives are aimed at creating new avenues for employment and enterprise while building a workforce capable of competing in national and international markets.

Under the Vision 2036, the state plans to train 1 lakh youths, support 10,000 entrepreneurs and facilitate 10,000 apprenticeships. The roadmap also targets 10,000 overseas placements, the establishment of 100 industry partnerships, and the transformation of all 10 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state into modern skill hubs and centres of excellence.

“Today's youth is not only looking for a job, but also looking for employment,” Khandu said, highlighting the growing interest among young people in entrepreneurship and self-employment.

To strengthen this trend, the state has launched the Arun MSME Mission, under which 500 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be supported every year.

The support will focus on revival and capacity upgradation of existing enterprises, market linkages, capacity enhancement and assistance for exports. The government expects the programme to strengthen local businesses, generate employment and contribute to youth-led economic growth.

Khandu said the Vision 2036 seeks to build a “future-ready workforce, globally competitive entrepreneurs, and an innovation-driven economy”. He stressed the importance of providing young people with skills and opportunities that would allow them to compete beyond the state and the country.

The proposed transformation of the 10 ITIs into modern skill hubs and centres of excellence is expected to strengthen the state's vocational training infrastructure. Industry partnerships would also help align skill development programmes with emerging employment requirements.

“The youth who get skills today will scale the growth of Arunachal tomorrow,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said the roadmap towards 2036 would focus on building an economy driven by talent, enterprise and expanded opportunities, with greater integration into national and global markets