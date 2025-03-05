The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has introduced the Tourism Policy 2025-30, focusing on infrastructure enhancement, niche tourism promotion, local community empowerment, and sustainable tourism practices.

Infrastructure & Connectivity: Strengthening road networks, promoting eco-friendly accommodations, and enhancing digital tourism platforms.



Niche Tourism Segments: Expanding eco-tourism, adventure tourism, pilgrimage circuits, farm tourism, and wine tourism.



Community Empowerment: Supporting homestays, handicrafts, and rural tourism to create employment and boost local businesses.



Sustainable Tourism: Implementing eco-friendly policies, conservation measures, and minimizing tourism’s environmental footprint.



Public-Private Partnerships (PPP): Encouraging private investments in tourism infrastructure, adventure sports, and hospitality.



Major Initiatives:

Farm & Agro-Tourism: Promotion of farm stays, organic farming experiences, and rural tourism to showcase the state's agricultural heritage.

Wine Tourism: Development of local fruit-based wines (Kiwi, Persimmon, Guava) and collaborations with national wine associations.

Spiritual & Pilgrimage Tourism: Establishment of Buddhist circuits linking Tawang Monastery, Kanzimane, Chumi Gyatse, and Parsuram Kund to national and international heritage sites.

Adventure & Eco-Tourism: Strengthening trekking, rafting, paragliding, and wildlife tourism with community participation.

Hot Water Springs & Wellness Tourism: Promotion of eco-wellness retreats, traditional healing therapies, and AYUSH-based naturopathy centers.

Boost to Employment & Economy

The policy is expected to generate direct employment in hotels, homestays, resorts, tour operations, and adventure tourism while creating indirect employment in agriculture, handicrafts, food processing, and event management. An increase in annual tourist footfall is anticipated, significantly contributing to the state’s revenue and livelihood opportunities.

Alignment with Atmanirbhar Bharat

Supporting the self-reliance vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the policy focuses on local skill development, entrepreneurship in tourism, and boosting indigenous handicraft industries.

Agricultural Policy 2025-35: Advancing Innovation and Sustainability

Arunachal Pradesh’s Agricultural Policy 2025-35 introduces modern agricultural techniques, enhanced irrigation facilities, and market-linked approaches to boost productivity, ensure food security, and promote commercial farming. The policy incorporates new technologies and addresses emerging challenges in the sector.

Key Policy Interventions:

Expansion of Cultivable Land: Conversion of jhum cultivation into permanent farming through land terracing.

Irrigation & Water Conservation: Expansion of irrigation facilities and promotion of water harvesting techniques.

Enhancing Productivity: Distribution of certified seeds, advanced planting materials, and multi-cropping techniques.

Crop Diversification: Transition from low-value traditional crops to high-value commercial crops with high-yielding varieties.

Farm Mechanization: Shift from labor-intensive practices to modern farm mechanization.

Engagement of Youth: Encouraging educated youth in contract farming and agri-startups.

Community Farm-Fencing: Addressing crop damage from wild and domestic animals.

Empowerment of Farmers & SHGs: Capacity-building initiatives for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Promotion of Organic & Cash Crops: Encouraging natural farming and expanding commercial crops like tea, rubber, coffee, and oil palm.

Private Investment & P…