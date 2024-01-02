The Election Commission of India (EIC) vehicle for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme for capital Itanagar was flagged off by Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner.

The vehicle containing EIC materials while covering the entire Itanagar area made a stopover at Akashdeep and Kingcup school of Itanagar during which it screened documentaries on developmental actives and initiatives of the Union Government.

Deputy Commissioner capital Talo Potom along with corporators flagged off the vehicle for Naharlagun. The DC & Corporators distributed gas cylinder and stoves to the beneficiaries of Ujwala Yojana. During the program, services were provided by various departments and beneficiaries were also felicitated.

DC Potom, speaking to media, informed about the motto of launching this EIC van by the Government of India. He stated that the main objective of this yatra is to create awareness among the people regarding the developmental schemes launched by the Government.

Various flagship welfare programmes implemented by the Government of India have helped in making people self-reliant. By 2047, India is projected to be one among the developed countries, the DC said. He also mentioned that the Central government is designing and implementing various schemes for the poor and stated that the main objective of the yatra is to provide financial benefits to the needy.