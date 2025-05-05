Delegates from across Arunachal Pradesh gathered in Itanagar for the 4th General Conference and Election of the All Arunachal Pradesh Gaon Bura & Gaon Buri Welfare Association (AAPGBGBWA), concluding today with the selection of new leadership for the 2025-2030 term.

The two-day democratic process, held on May 4-5 in Papum Pare district, saw Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs) and Gaon Burahs (GBs) - traditional village chiefs - voting under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Yumlam Khyoda and Election Commissioners Nabam Epo and Biki Tahi.

Taring Potum emerged as the new President of the association, with Techi Bachan taking on the role of General Secretary. Other key positions include Tai Pallang as Convenor and Tame Libang as Vice President for the Eastern Zone.

The election also established a dedicated Women's Wing led by Tap Yatu as President, with Teli Yama as Vice President and Omem Tasung Boko serving as Convenor.

The newly elected team has pledged to focus on strengthening the welfare and empowerment initiatives for village authorities across the state during their five-year tenure.