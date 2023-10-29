Arunachal Pradesh weightlifter, Kojum Taba, has won the gold medal in the men's 102 kg category at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa.

Taba, who is representing the Services Sports Control Board, lifted a total of 330 kgs (snatch 148 kgs + clean & jerk 182 kgs) to win the gold medal. Goa's Shubham Verma and Assam's Jameir Hussain won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Taba's gold medal is the second gold medal for Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing National Games. Prior to this, Charu Pesi had won the gold medal in the men's 61 kg bodyweight category on October 26.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Kojum Taba for his achievement. Taking to X, CM Khandu said: "Proud of you Kojum Taba! Taba from our State representing the Services Sports Control Board, won Gold medal at the 37th National Games at Campal Sports Village in Goa. Taba lifted a total of 330 kg in the Men’s 102 kg category. Well done! Congratulations! Keep excelling."