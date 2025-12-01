Arunachal shines at North East Para Games 2025, secures 84 medals and runner-up spot

Arunachal Pradesh achieved notable success at the 2nd North East Para Games 2025 held in Guwahati, finishing second in the overall medal tally. The state’s contingent secured a total of 84 medals, comprising 23 gold, 31 silver, and 30 bronze. Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the result as a "historic performance" and extended his congratulations to the team. The achievement marks one of Arunachal's best results at a regional para-sports event, demonstrating the impact of growing support and training for para-athletes in the region.



Pema Khandu expressed his admiration in a message posted on X, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Team Arunachal Pradesh for a historic performance at the 2nd North East Para Games 2025, Guwahati! Our para-athletes made the state proud by finishing Runner-Up in the overall medal tally, winning a remarkable 84 medals - 23 Gold, 31 Silver and 30 Bronze." The Chief Minister also highlighted the diverse talent of the state’s athletes, calling the achievement inspirational and saying it reflected "the courage, talent and unwavering spirit of our Divyangjan sportspersons".



Further acknowledging the support system behind the success, Khandu added, "Proud of every athlete, coach and the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) for this milestone." He reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening opportunities for para-athletes and noted that their accomplishments would inspire emerging talent across Arunachal Pradesh.



The second North East Para Games, organised by the Assam Sports and Youth Affairs department in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India, featured para-athletes from all Northeastern states. Events were held across multiple venues in Guwahati, with competitions in athletics, swimming, badminton, powerlifting, archery, table tennis, boccia, and other disciplines. This year’s edition saw significantly higher participation compared to its debut in 2023, reflecting increased interest and investment in para-sport infrastructure across the region. Arunachal’s result underscores the positive impact of grassroots training and institutional support for differently abled athletes.