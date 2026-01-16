Arunachal Pradesh wins ‘Best Performer’ award for startup ecosystem

Arunachal Pradesh has been honoured with the ‘Best Performer Award’ under the National Startup Ranking Framework for fostering a strong and vibrant startup ecosystem, officials announced on January 16.

This year, only Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Goa received the recognition, placing the state among India’s leading and most promising startup destinations.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the accolade as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. “Arunachal Pradesh has been ranked among the best-performing states for building a strong startup ecosystem by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. This is a proud moment for our state,” he said.

Congratulating the officials involved, Mein acknowledged the strategic vision and coordinated efforts of the state planning department, specifically highlighting Commissioner (Planning & Investment) R K Sharma and CEO of Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, Tabe Haider, for their instrumental role in achieving this milestone.

Expressing gratitude for national support, Mein noted the government’s appreciation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and leadership continue to inspire innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. He added that the recognition would further strengthen efforts to nurture a vibrant and sustainable startup culture, empower youth, and create new economic opportunities across Arunachal Pradesh.