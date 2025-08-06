Arunachal woman charred to death in Dongsor village

A tragic incident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's Dongsor village on the morning of August 5, as a woman in Arunachal Pradesh's Dongsor village was charred to death in a fire, on August 5 morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Yakir Doji, stated Shi-Yomi SP S K Thongdok.

According to Thongdok, the woman died after a fire broke out following a cylinder blast, as she attempted to retrieve some items from her house.

The police confirmed that the blaze erupted around 4.30 am, which gutted two houses.

Officials from the district administration are currently assessing the damages incurred due to the fire, as officials of the district administration were assessing damages due to the fire, the officer said.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated to understand the cause and sequence of events leading to the fire.

Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available regarding preventive measures.