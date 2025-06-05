The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DoEFCC), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, observed World Environment Day 2025 with a grand and impactful celebration at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar. Held under the global theme “Ending Plastic Pollution,” the event served as a clarion call for sustainable environmental practices, bringing together policymakers, civil servants, environmentalists, educators, and students.

The programme was graced by Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Chowna Mein as the Chief Guest, who reiterated the urgency of collective environmental stewardship in his keynote address. Dr. Mein called for deeper political engagement across all regions and stakeholders, emphasizing that the fight against plastic pollution must extend to the most remote and rural corners of the state.

Among the other dignitaries present were Shri Wangling Lowangdong (Advisor to the Minister, DoEFCC), Shri Tamme Phassang (Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation), Chief Secretary Shri Manish Gupta, Hon’ble Speaker Shri Tesam Pongte, Hon’ble MLA Shri Ninong Ering, and several senior officials including PCCF & HoFF Shri P. Subramanyam and Commissioner (Transport) Vivek Pandey.

The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting followed by a series of thought-provoking speeches. In total, over 180 school students from across the Itanagar Capital Region took part, adding youthful dynamism and hope to the proceedings.

Competitions in essay writing, drawing, and model-making had been organized in advance by the EIACP Programme Centre-Hub, with winners felicitated during the event. Students from Bunny’s Fantasy World School, Nichipu School, Little Flower School, St. Francis D’Assisi Secondary School, and Gellam Memorial School were honored for their creativity and environmental consciousness. The prize winners included Shiyanshu Gupta, Pebom Bagra, Shuwani Rimo, Tosum Juni, Dongche Pangku, Dana Tangu, Ankita Rana, and Kritika Tripathi.

Two standout environmental innovators—Smt. Nabam Hekam and Ms. Kara Nayum—were felicitated for their transformative “Waste to Wealth” projects.

To reinforce the knowledge ecosystem around sustainability, two significant publications were unveiled:

A book on the “Inventorisation of Seven Types of Waste in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The EIACP Newsletter focused on the theme “Ending Plastic Pollution.”

PCCF Shri P. Subramanyam emphasized in his welcome address the necessity for unified efforts to mitigate environmental degradation. Chief Secretary Shri Manish Gupta called plastic pollution a “global emergency” with far-reaching consequences for communities and ecosystems.

Mayor Shri Tamme Phassang proposed innovative solutions such as plastic-to-charcoal conversion technologies and emphasized the need to curb single-use plastics. MLA Wangling Lowangdong inspired the audience with a poignant reminder: “Let us wake up while we are still green.”

Speaker Tesam Pongte underscored the importance of individual responsibility, stating that environmental change begins at a personal level.

Director (Environment) D. Dohu Robin led the collective pledge for environmental protection, reinforcing the shared commitment of Arunachal’s people and leadership.

In a landmark move toward green mobility, the Department of Transport introduced a new fleet of electric buses. These were ceremonially flagged off by DCM Chowna Mein, signifying the state’s progressive transition to sustainable urban transport.

The event was skillfully anchored by Smti. Karpi Basar. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Shri Samuel Changkija, CCF (Environment & Climate Change) and Secretary (Agriculture), who stressed the gravity of Arunachal’s 431st rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2023. He noted the state’s annual generation of 3,700 tons of plastic, urging decisive action to move from “the dirtiest to the cleanest.”

The celebration was both a reflection of ongoing efforts and a rallying cry for urgent and unified action to end plastic pollution—not only in Arunachal Pradesh, but across India and the world.