Arunachal Assembly speaker urges youth to build nation, uphold rights and duties

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte urged the youth of the state to engage in nation-building, safeguard their rights, and fulfil their responsibilities.

Pongte was speaking at a lecture on 'APLA@50 Outreach Connect' to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the assembly at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) near Itanagar on August 11.

He underlined the immense value of understanding one's rights and duties as citizens.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso reflected on the state's developmental trajectory over the decades.

He emphasised the transformative progress in road infrastructure and connectivity across the state, noting how these advancements have bridged communities, boosted economic activities, and improved accessibility even in remote regions.

Rajiv Gandhi University Faculty of Law dean in-charge Topi Basar spoke at length about the importance of constitutional rights, duties and civic responsibility, urging youth to actively participate in shaping a just and informed society.

An aware and responsible citizenry is the bedrock of democracy and progress, she stressed.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S and APLA additional secretary Agaab Mossang also spoke on the occasion.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi University with the support of NERIST, is a tribute to five decades of legislative progress, fostering awareness among the young generation about governance, civic responsibility, and the ongoing journey of Arunachal Pradesh towards holistic development.