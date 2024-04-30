Representatives from the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) converged at the office of the Chief Secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh to voice their concerns regarding purported anomalies in the ongoing recruitment processes of the 6th batch Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) and SARAS fair under the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

Led by Hillang Tadh, President of the ANYA, the delegation highlighted several discrepancies observed in the recruitment procedures and implementation of government schemes. They presented a memorandum urging immediate intervention to rectify the issues and ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

The ANYA cited violations of recruitment norms in the 6th batch recruitment process under the ArSRLM. They pointed out discrepancies in the absence of established Recruitment Rules (RRs) and alleged irregularities in the selection process without proper consultation with the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Concerns were raised regarding the operations of suppliers and the alleged absence of offices at designated locations. The ANYA representatives expressed dismay over reported delays in the delivery of equipment and questioned the transparency of procurement processes.

The delegation highlighted the absence of proper approvals and consultations with relevant government bodies, such as the National Mission Management Unit (NMMU) and the State Government, in crucial decision-making processes related to program implementation.

The ANYA highlighted the importance of adhering to established guidelines and ensuring accountability to safeguard the interests of the rural populace, particularly women's Self Help Groups (SHGs).

In response to these concerns, the Chief Secretary assured the ANYA delegation of a thorough review of the issues raised and pledged to take appropriate actions to address the alleged anomalies. The Chief Secretary stated the government's commitment to upholding transparency and fairness in all recruitment processes and program implementations.

The ANYA reiterated their commitment to monitoring the situation closely and collaborating with the government to ensure the effective delivery of welfare schemes and programs to the rural communities of Arunachal Pradesh.