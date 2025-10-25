Arunachal Police forms SIT to probe twin suicide case involving IAS officer Talo Potom

The Arunachal Pradesh Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a sensational twin suicide case that involves allegations of sexual abuse and coercion against senior government officials, including former Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner IAS officer Talo Potom.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (ICR) Tumme Amo confirmed on Saturday that the SIT is being headed by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi. The accused IAS officer remains absconding, and police are actively searching for him.

The SIT is coordinating with SP Tirap regarding the second accused, RWD Executive Engineer Likwang Lowang, who reportedly died by suicide hours after the incident and was mentioned in the suicide notes as being HIV positive.

Amo confirmed that a raid was conducted at Potom’s residence in Itanagar on Friday. Investigators found one of his SIM cards in a new mobile phone in his bedroom, while the second SIM card was in the caretaker’s possession. SDPO Dirchi said the caretaker initially denied the police entry into the house.

The twin suicide case has drawn intense public attention following the deaths of a 19-year-old youth, Gomchu Yekar, and Lowang within hours of each other. The deceased youth’s family has accused Potom and Lowang of prolonged sexual exploitation and coercion, citing multiple handwritten suicide notes as evidence. Reports indicate that Yekar was allegedly lured with promises of permanent government employment and a sum of Rs 1 crore.

According to family members, Gomchu Yekar was HIV positive, and his suicide note alleges that he contracted the virus from the accused IAS officer and engineer.

The case has been registered under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 271, and 272/3(5) (negligent and malicious acts likely to spread infection) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Potom, currently posted as Special Secretary (PWD) under the Delhi government, remains untraceable, and a manhunt is ongoing.

The formation of the SIT comes amid mounting pressure from the public and community groups demanding a fair, independent, and transparent investigation into the disturbing case.