Delhi Police special commissioner Robin Hibu, has been conferred with Ati Utkrist Seva Padak by the Centre for his selfless contribution as IPS officer and selfless service in helping needy and distressed NE people across the country through NGO Helping Hands, founded by him.

Hibu, the first IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, responded to the congratulatory messages that had been left for him by saying: "If you look around our neighbourhood, offices, villages, and roads where we routinely visit, we can all make our world a better place to live." We would come across people who were desperate for friendly words, a smile, a little encouragement, and assistance.

He added, “Even hapless animals and birds can be cared by little selfless acts, like feeding grains to birds, keeping water bowls for birds to drink, feeding stray puppies and kittens. This world could be greener by planting few saplings in your home, neighbourhood, offices, village premises and properly nurturing them. All these actions would make our earth a paradise to live in communal peace and harmony.”

“It’s not the money that reflects positive attitude but good deeds. Let us pledge to work together to serve the most needy section of our society through Helping Hands, he further added.

Robin Hibu has faced herculean odds to make Delhi a "much-safer capital" for the people of the Northeast. He has relentlessly aimed to bridge the invisible gap that stands between the mainlanders and Northeastern Indians.

In 2016, he founded a non-profit called ‘Helping Hands’, to address distress calls from students, young men, and women from the region suffering exploitation at the hands of employers and middlemen.

The first President of India medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to him in 2009-2010. He was honoured with the President of India Distinguish Service Medal for the second time in 2017-2018. He was conferred with the President of India Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President of India Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 2010 and 2017, respectively.

An avid social worker and has won several prestigious awards like the Samajik Ratna Puraskar 2017, Social Work for Minorities Award in 2018 by Delhi Minorities Commission, and the Global Mahatma Gandhi Award, 2019.

Hibu wishes to serve the Northeast people in distress, empowering them by creating awareness, providing all legal-emergency assistance along with educational facilities.