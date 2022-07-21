In a major effort to connect the remote contours of the country with high-speed internet, the remotest and rural areas of Arunachal Pradesh are being connected with Airfiber internet networks.

The Department of IT and Communications, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the BSNL Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide 3G network and internet services at Mechukha and Tato in Shi-Yomi district.

Mechukha, a paradise on earth with untouched natural beauties, is located about 29 km from McMahon Line separating India from China.

Mechukha

Apart from the ITBP camps, the Air force has one Advance landing Ground for any emergency in Mechukha.

“This initiative was envisaged considering the long-pending connectivity gap in the important border district of Shi-Yomi. The completion of this project would bring people of the area under the digital maps of the country. The Government of Arunachal Pradesh would provide necessary funds for establishing the entire connectivity with 30-meter mast/ SPV/ Airfiber/ Shelter/ Fencing for intermediate stations under Viability Gap Funding. BSNL would complete the work within six months period,” an official communique said.

Mechukha

It may be mentioned here that the Shi-Yomi is an important frontier district - both in terms of tourism and defence perspective - and considering the importance attached to the border district, the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has accorded high priority to providing connectivity to the border areas of the State to provide last mile digital connectivity to the people, it said.

The MoU was signed in presence of the State Council for IT and e-Governance Chairman Doni Nich, Secretary (IT) Anirudh Singh, and IT & Communications Director Neelam Yapin Tana, the communique added.

Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona who is also local MLA of Mechuka talking exclusively to India Today NE informed that under the initiative of the Government of India, the private telecom company Airtel is going to erect many 4 g towers on the border locations of entire Arunachal along with Mechuka town of Shi Yomi district, so we are hoping soon to get 4G connections but as of now in the meantime from my own efforts with the help of the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh now air fibre connections is going to be installed by BSNL and that will be 3G, services will be given through air fibre and Memorandum of understanding between Department of IT & Communication of State Government & BSNL has been signed to provide 3G network.

“Because of monsoon it's taking time, once the weather is good, onsite verification and land acquisition will be done and 3G connections will be done soon in remote locations of Shi Yomi district. The advanced landing ground of Mechuka also facilitates the Civil terminal now and under the Udaan scheme, Mechuka will also get air connectivity. There were some issues with airforce and civil terminal issues but Airforce is now positive after a fruitful meeting chaired by Arunachal Governor”.

“Mechukha under the Udaan scheme will be connected as access to the runway through the civil terminal is now approved. Tuting, Vijaynagar, Mechuka, and many international border towns are very far, and due to extreme weather road communication gets disrupted due to landslides, so all-weather air connectivity to these remote border towns is lost important as civilians living there will get benefit and also less migration will take place from this towns”.

Sona stated that the Indian government should also build the best infrastructure along the borders because youths are migrating to urban cities due to a lack of infrastructure, medical facilities, and educational institutions, which is a major threat and a national security issue because how will we create our legitimacy if the locals do not stay in the border?

Local Citizens of Mechukha informed that in past their ancestors used to visit Tibet before the 1962 Indo-China war and did a barter system trade by bringing salt, rice, and ornaments from Tibet and giving local goods in exchange.

Now Indian Army doesn't allow anyone to go near the International boundary.

Infrastructure on Indian side is very bad as the single road connecting to Mechukha from Aalo town of West Siang district is in deplorable conditions since decades.

Border roads organization is working like a snail speed while China completed making four lanes to reach borders.

Schools and medical institutions are also lacking facilities in Menchuka as very few doctors are available in single small hospital and lack of teachers in schools.

There is no college in Mechukha due to which students migrate to urban cities.

Network connectivity is not available in Mechukha as there is only one single BSNL service provider of without internet service. Students have gravely suffered due to no internet connectivity in the area during the Covid pandemic.