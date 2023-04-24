Arunachal Pradesh's film industry has been abuzz with pride as Millo Sunka, a talented actor from the region, made history by becoming the first Arunachalee actor to win the Best Actress award at an international film festival. Sunka's stellar performance in the short film "Nocturnal Burger" earned her the coveted Best Actress award at the Prisma Rome International Film Awards held in March 2023.

"Nocturnal Burger" had its world premiere at the renowned Sundance Film Festival in 2023, the largest independent film festival in the United States. It also received official selection at the Aspen Film Festival 2023, which is an Oscar qualifying film festival, further highlighting its acclaim and recognition on the international stage.

In addition to the Best Actress win, "Nocturnal Burger" has also received several other accolades at prestigious film festivals around the world. At the Tiéte Film Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the film won awards for Best Narrative Short Film, Best Director of a Narrative Short Film, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and the Bronze Tilapia Award for Social Awareness. It was also awarded the Best 'Social Change' at the Short Film Factory in Bucharest, Romania.

At the Prisma Rome Independent Film Awards, "Nocturnal Burger" took home the awards for Best Short Film, Best of the Fest, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound, in addition to Millo Sunka's well-deserved Best Leading Actress win.

Furthermore, "Nocturnal Burger" has been selected for the Official Selection of the USA Film Festival in April 2023 and The Norwegian Short Film Festival in June 2023, further cementing its status as a remarkable film with global recognition.

Millo Sunka's accomplishment as the first Arunachalee actor to win a Best Actress award at an international film festival is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. Her outstanding performance in "Nocturnal Burger" has put Arunachal Pradesh's cinema on the map, and serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and filmmakers from the region.