Veteran pharmacist and social worker Ume Perme, who dedicated decades to providing healthcare in remote and underserved areas of Arunachal Pradesh, died at his residence in New Borguli village under Mebo subdivision of East Siang district on October 15.

He was 77.

Perme died around 4 am following a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of public service that began during the erstwhile North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) era.

Born on December 30, 1948, to Gumin Perme and Yamoni Perme, he completed his schooling at Government Higher Secondary School in Mebo and IGJ Government Higher Secondary School in Pasighat before joining government service as a pharmacist on January 12, 1972. He retired on February 1, 1992.

His first posting was at Siyum Circle in Upper Subansiri district, where he served for four years in the remote Indo-China border region. Besides providing medical assistance to local residents, he and his team also attended to Indian Army personnel deployed in the difficult mountainous terrain, many of whom suffered from altitude-related ailments.

He subsequently served at Koyu and Sille before being posted to the health centre at his native Borguli village.

Perme's contribution was particularly significant during disease outbreaks in the Lower Mebo region, where healthcare facilities and trained personnel were scarce. In 1985, he played a key role in responding to an outbreak of bloody dysentery, with the Borguli Health Centre serving as the only healthcare facility for the entire region.

During the malaria epidemic of 1987, he worked tirelessly to provide treatment and medical assistance to affected residents across the Monggu-Banggo villages of Lower Mebo. In the absence of a regularly posted doctor, he took responsibility for overseeing the health centre and coordinating medical services.

Beyond his official duties, Perme contributed to several social welfare initiatives, including extending assistance to residents of the leprosy colony in Pasighat. He also participated in community development activities at Rengging village during the early construction of the Pasighat-Pangin road while he was still a student.

His career reflected the challenges faced by frontline healthcare workers in Arunachal Pradesh's remote areas, where difficult terrain, limited transport and inadequate medical infrastructure often complicated access to basic treatment.

Perme was predeceased by his wife, Abul Tayeng Perme. He is survived by five sons, three daughters and several grandchildren.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng expressed grief over his demise, paying tribute to Perme's contributions to healthcare and social welfare, particularly among rural communities in Lower Mebo. He also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them to endure the loss.

Perme's passing marks the loss of a healthcare worker remembered for bringing essential medical services to remote communities during the formative years of Arunachal Pradesh's public healthcare system.