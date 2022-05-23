Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh will soon have railway access: According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parshuram Kund, a Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to sage Parshuram, will be connected to the rest of the country via railways soon.

Arunachal Pradesh's Parshuram Kund will be connected to the rest of the country via railways, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Parshuram Kund is a Hindu shrine dedicated to the sage Parshuram. It is located on the Brahmaputra plateau in the Lohit river's lower reaches. "We'll use the railway to connect Parshuram Kund." On Sunday, Amit Shah said, "We have laid a network of roads across the state and connected far-flung places in the state."

Amit Shah, meanwhile, laid the foundation stone for a 51-foot bronze statue of Lord Parashuram on Saturday.

The Union Home Minister, along with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, paid a visit to the Namsai district's Golden Pagoda.

Amit Shah, in a dig at the Congress, said, "Congress leaders wonder what happened during the BJP's eight years in power at the federal level. Rahul baba needs to take off his Italian specs and look at PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu's development work."

He also claimed that over the last three years, 9,600 extremists had laid down their weapons and joined mainstream society. "By resolving all disputes in the Northeast, our government hopes to bring peace to the region." "In the northeast, the BJP government has reduced terrorist activities by 89 percent," Amit Shah said.