Arunachal Pradesh’s Sambo Lapung wins gold at Khelo India Tribal Games

Arunachal Pradesh’s Sambo Lapung has once again brought pride to the state by clinching the gold medal in the 110 kg men’s weightlifting category at the Khelo India Tribal Games held in Chhattisgarh.

Popularly known as Arunachal’s “Golden Boy,” Lapung delivered an outstanding performance in the weightlifting event, securing the top podium finish and adding another prestigious medal to the state’s tally.

His achievement underscores not only his personal dedication, discipline, and strength but also highlights the growing sporting excellence emerging from Arunachal Pradesh at the national level.

Lapung’s victory is expected to inspire aspiring athletes across the state, further strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s presence in India’s sporting landscape.