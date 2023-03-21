The state capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar is all set to host the G20 summit on March 25 and 26 and the preparations are in full swing. The summit is expected to witness the participation of delegates from 19 countries including the United States, China & United Kingdom.

The summit focuses on various global economy-related issues such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

In the run-up to the summit, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) & other departments of Arunachal has begun cleaning the city to maintain high standards of hygiene and cleanliness. Power department of Itanagar making final arrangements to fix street lights, roads and drains in areas where concern foreign delegates may visit during their stay in the city.

More than hundred roof lights being added to the poles on the streets of various places including the four-lane highway of Itanagar. IMC with collaboration of other departments undertook the task of planting seasonal flowers, plants in and around the road medians of tourist destinations within the IMC wards expected to be visited by delegates.

Tame Phassang, the Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, is taking measures to ensure clean and hygienic environment in the city. In addition, the IMC is catching stray animals, removing shrubs, painting walls. Other works like maintaining dividers are on priority list by the Government.

Speaking to India Today NE, Mayor Phassang stated that the IMC is concerned with cleanliness since day one of its formation in 2020.Mayor urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and avoid throwing garbage on the roadside. IMC will engage more vehicles to clean the garbage from March 22 2022 onwards to ensure a clean atmosphere in the city for the G20 summit.

However, the IMC is facing some challenges as few garbage dumping grounds got emerged in some corners of the city creating a headache for the employees of Itanagar municipal Corporation.

One official of the Post Office which is a central department, blamed few citizens who despite knowing the timings of arrival of garbage collection vehicles dump their garbage near their post office at VIP road.

According to him this place becomes the dumping ground for the entire area of VIP road of Banktinali at night time and even some travellers throw their garbage during night hours.Accordingly Post Office has been fined by the IMC for not maintaining cleanliness despite being not their fault."we are planning to install CCTV to catch violators and check the situation accordingly" he stated..