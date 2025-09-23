Arunachal prepares for 80th World War II commemoration alongside Pangsau Pass winter festival

Preparations are underway in Arunachal Pradesh for the 80 Years Commemorative Celebration of World War II, to be held alongside the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level meeting to review the construction of the World War II Museum at Jairampur and associated heritage initiatives.

The planned museum, along with the renovation of century-old colonial-era infrastructures, will form the backbone of a heritage tourism circuit in the State.

The initiative aims to attract WWII enthusiasts, researchers, and remembrance travellers from around the world, while creating livelihood opportunities for local communities through guiding services, hospitality, handicrafts, transport, and other allied sectors. It will also strengthen cultural and historical ties with countries whose soldiers rest in the region.

The commemorative celebration will feature a Willy Jeep ride tracing the historic route from the Hump Museum in Pasighat to Pangsau Pass in Changlang District.

Plans also include developing a tourist circuit and heritage trail along the iconic Stilwell Road (Ledo Road), positioning it as a unique global attraction.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein was joined by Minister of Research & Cultural Affairs Dasanglu Pul, MLA Oken Tayeng, MLA Laisam Simai, Commissioner (Planning) Ankur Garg, Commissioner (Finance) Y. W. Ringu, Advisor and Secretary (Planning) R. K. Sharma, Secretary (Research) B. J. Duia, Lt. Colonel T. C. Tayum, and Director (Research) Sangeet Dubey.