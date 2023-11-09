Arunachal Pradesh is set to roll out the red carpet for none other than FIFA President Gianni Infantino, during the final round of the prestigious Santosh Trophy scheduled to be held in the state from February to March 2024.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his elation on Twitter, saying, "Arunachal Pradesh is all excited to welcome FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino during the final round of Santosh Trophy scheduled to be held in Feb-March 2024 in the state. Thank you All India Football Federation and Kalyan Chaubey, President - All India Football Federation - Joint Secretary - Indian Olympic Association for your all efforts in ensuring our collective dream becomes a reality."

The Santosh Trophy, one of India's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments, will feature top teams from across the nation competing for glory, and the presence of FIFA's head honcho adds a touch of global significance to the event.

Gianni Infantino, a Swiss national, is a renowned figure in the world of international football governance. Hailing from Switzerland, Infantino's career trajectory showcases his competence, professionalism, and ambition in servicing international sports governing bodies. Before assuming the role of FIFA President, he served as the general secretary of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Infantino's journey to the helm of FIFA was marked by unique circumstances. He was initially a substitute candidate for the FIFA presidency, stepping in after the suspension of Michel Platini, the former UEFA president and football legend. Platini, a favorite to succeed Sepp Blatter as FIFA president, encountered a devastating ban from all football activities.