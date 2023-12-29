Draupadi Murmu, the President of India on December 28 conferred Jeevan Raksha Padak to Arunachal ASI Tsering Dorjee Goiba.

Taking to Twitter, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khand wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Tsering Dorjee Goiba, ASI @ArunachalPolice, on being conferred with the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak by Govt of India".

It needs to be mentioned here that Goiba kept service above self and saved lives of other people. His extraordinary dedication is a shining example for society.

Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for a meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak are the three categories in which the award is granted. These prizes are open to people from all backgrounds. It is also possible to give the honour posthumously.