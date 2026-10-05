Arunachal: Press bodies condemn restriction of Siang project news reports, demand transparency

The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have condemned the reported restriction of news and video content related to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on social media platforms in India, calling for immediate transparency and restoration of access.



In a joint statement, the two bodies said several journalists in the state have reported that videos and other journalistic content on SUMP have either become inaccessible or had their accounts restricted over the past few days. In some instances, users attempting to view the content were reportedly told it had been temporarily restricted under India's Information Technology rules.



The statement described the developments as a matter of serious concern, noting that SUMP involves questions of development, environment, displacement, indigenous rights and the future of communities along the Siang river, and is currently the subject of intense public debate and protest. Restricting legitimate journalistic coverage at such a time, the bodies said, risks denying citizens information necessary for informed public discourse.



APC and APUWJ have demanded that if any government authority sought the blocking of SUMP related content, it disclose the legal basis and specific grounds for the action, and clarify whether directions were issued to social media platforms to restrict related reports, videos or accounts.

The two bodies said the press fraternity cannot accept blanket, opaque or arbitrary restrictions on legitimate journalism, warning that suppressing factual ground reports, interviews, protests, public reactions or differing opinions on an issue of this magnitude would have a chilling effect on press freedom and undermine the public's right to know.



The statement argued that reporting on opposition to the project does not amount to opposing the government, and that covering protests does not mean endorsing them, asserting that journalists have a duty to document all sides of the issue fairly.



The two bodies called on authorities to restore any journalistic content restricted in connection with SUMP coverage and to provide a clear explanation for each restriction. They also urged social media platforms to ensure legitimate journalism is not caught in content moderation systems without a meaningful process for review and appeal.



APC and APUWJ said they would challenge any attempt to intimidate journalists or suppress legitimate reporting through unexplained digital restrictions, through appropriate democratic and legal channels.

The two bodies said a democracy is strengthened by more information, scrutiny and dialogue, not by restricting access to news.