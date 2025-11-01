Arunachal: Press body condemns unethical media coverage involving child victim in Mebo case

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) have jointly condemned a media house for what they termed a “highly irresponsible and unethical act” of conducting and publishing an interview video involving a child victim connected to the recent alleged child abuse case in Mebo, East Siang district.

In a strongly worded statement, both organizations described the act as a gross violation of journalistic ethics, child protection laws, and media guidelines, emphasizing that no journalist or outlet should expose the identity or involvement of minors in sensitive cases — particularly those involving sexual or physical abuse.

The APUWJ and APC reiterated that ethical journalism demands sensitivity, responsibility, and respect for victims, especially children who have already endured trauma. “Exploiting a child’s suffering for publicity or sensational content is unacceptable and undermines the integrity of the entire media community,” the statement said.

The organizations further urged all media professionals, digital platforms, and content creators to strictly comply with the Press Council of India (PCI) guidelines and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, both of which categorically prohibit revealing a minor’s identity or sharing identifiable details in such cases.

“Responsible journalism is not just about informing the public — it is about protecting the dignity, privacy, and rights of those involved,” the APUWJ and APC jointly asserted, reminding the media fraternity to prioritize ethics over sensationalism.