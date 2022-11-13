On National Press Day, Arunachal Press Club will get its permanent office premises in the state capital at Ganga area opposite to Blue Pine hotel. Arunachal Press Club earlier had its temporary office for a long time at IG Park.

Senior Arunachal Press club member and chairman of the National Press Day (NPD) Celebration Committee-2022, Mukul Pathak informed that this year’s National Press day will be celebrated on a grand scale at the new APC set-up on 16 November 2022.

He added that all communication and correspondence related to the Arunachal Press Club ( APC) , the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) can be done from the club’s new address.

APC vice-president Bengia Ajum said all media-related activities including press conferences will further be held at the new APC address near the APSTS bus stand.

“After the shift, no events will be allowed at the old office of the APC at IG Park,” he added.

The newly-constructed APC complex will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 16.

Minister of Home and Inter-State Border Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, Bamang Felix, will be the Guest of Honour of the event while Member of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Laisam Simai will grace the event as a special guest.