Arunachal presses for daily Guwahati–Hollongi flights, new southern routes

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has held discussions with senior executives of Alliance Air and SpiceJet to press for expanded air connectivity to remote Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) and key southern cities, citing security, access and public welfare needs.

Raja, accompanied by Civil Aviation Secretary Mamta Riba and other officials, met Alliance Air Chief Executive Officer Rajarshi Sen and SpiceJet Vice President (Flight Operations) C S Palani in the national capital on February 16.

During the meeting with Alliance Air, the minister acknowledged the airline’s services to Ziro, Pasighat and Tezu, stating that the routes have improved access for residents and visitors, including those travelling to Parashuram Kund and the Golden Pagoda at Namsai. He urged the carrier to introduce fixed-wing aircraft operations to the Mechukha, Walong and Tuting ALGs, aligning the proposal with the Centre’s focus on frontier development, connectivity and border security.

Raja also sought the introduction of daily ATR-72 services between Guwahati and Hollongi airport, near Itanagar. Sen assured that operations to the ALGs would be considered once the infrastructure is ready and indicated the possibility of deploying additional Dornier 228 flights on the Itanagar–Guwahati sector, according to an official statement.

In a separate meeting with SpiceJet, Raja highlighted the need for improved connectivity to cities such as Chennai and Bengaluru, particularly for students and patients requiring education and specialised medical treatment.

Palani, who also serves as the airline’s Chief Adviser (Corporate Affairs), said the company would examine the feasibility of operating flights from Hollongi to southern metropolitan destinations. The proposal includes the potential use of new fleet additions and seaplane services where viable.

Raja described the discussions as productive and said strengthening air links through Hollongi remains central to the state government’s efforts to enhance mobility and integrate remote regions with the rest of the country.