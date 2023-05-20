The authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have issued proclamations requiring the appearance of three individuals accused of participating in a recent capital bandh call that disrupted peace in the state. The proclamations, made under section 82 of the Arunachal Pradesh Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, 2014, have been issued against Teli Yamang, Techi Puru, and Tadak Nalo.

The Preventive Detention orders were initially issued against Teli Yamang, wife of Teli Legi, for her involvement in declaring a three-day capital bandh call from May 10 to 12, 2023. However, despite the authorities' efforts to apprehend her, Teli Yamang has absconded and is evading police detention, compelling the authorities to declare her a proclaimed offender.

Similarly, Techi Puru, son of Techi Kuli, who actively participated in the capital bandh call, is also absconding and concealing himself to avoid arrest. He has been continuously changing his location, making it challenging for the authorities to apprehend him. Additionally, Shri Techi Puru's recent act of instigation through a video uploaded on his Facebook account has raised concerns, further emphasizing the need for his appearance.

Likewise, Tadak Nalo, son of Tanga Byaling, who was also involved in the capital bandh call, is currently absconding and avoiding police detention. Despite the diligent efforts of the authorities, Shri Tadak Nalo remains at large.

In light of these circumstances, the authorities have proclaimed that Teli Yamang, Techi Puru, and Tadak Nalo are required to appear before the designated authorities by June 19, 2023. Failure to comply with this proclamation may lead to legal consequences.

The respective police stations have been directed to serve copies of the proclamation orders to the accused individuals or their next of kin. Additionally, the orders will be prominently displayed at various conspicuous locations to ensure maximum visibility.