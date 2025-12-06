Arunachal prodigy Riying Modi bags triple gold at Kalikho Pul State Table Tennis Championship

The East Siang Table Tennis Association and the East Siang Olympic Association on Saturday, December 6 felicitated 13-year-old table tennis prodigy Riying Modi for securing three gold medals at the 4th Kalikho Pul State Level Table Tennis Championship 2025, held recently in Tezu, Lohit district. The brief yet meaningful ceremony was organised in Pasighat to honour the young champion’s remarkable achievement.

Master Riying Modi, son of Toi Modi and Beauty Yao Modi of Napit village, clinched gold in the Under-15, Under-19, and Open categories, displaying extraordinary skill and composure. A Class X student of Siang Model School, he is being hailed as one of the most promising emerging players from Arunachal Pradesh.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by District Sports Officer A. Sitek, DTO Bharat Scouts & Guides T. Padung, retired Group Captain Mohonto Pangging Pao, Dr. Kaling Jerang, and several veteran table tennis players. All speakers lauded Riying’s discipline, focus and determination, urging him to continue striving for excellence and envision a future where he represents the state at national championships and India at the Olympics.

Speaking to the media, Riying recounted his performance at the event. While victories in the Under-15 and Open categories came comfortably, the Under-19 final posed an early setback as he lost the first two sets. However, motivated by the presence and encouragement of his father, he staged a stunning comeback, winning three consecutive sets to secure the title with a 3–2 scoreline.

Riying expressed his aspiration to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national level and to eventually compete in the Olympics. His coaches and supporters believe his dedication and talent place him on a promising trajectory.

The Late Kalikho Pul Memorial State Level Table Tennis Championship, held from December 2–4, showcased vibrant participation from across the state. Organised by the Lohit District Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Sports Department and district administration, the three-day event featured categories ranging from Under-11 to Men’s, Women’s, 40+ Singles, Doubles, and Team Events. Athletes from Lohit, East Siang, S.S.A Miao, Sangay Lhaden Academy, Leparada, Kurung Kumey, Anjaw, Changlang, and several other districts delivered exceptional performances.

Sports organisers noted that the rising interest among youth and seasoned players reflects Arunachal Pradesh’s growing sporting culture and signals a promising future for table tennis in the region