On December 12, 2023, a significant reconstitution of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) took place.

Prof Pradip Lingfa was appointed as the new chairman of the APPSC by the state cabinet, which convened under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

This decision came after careful consideration of the recommendations from a selection committee and the judgment of the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court.

Alongside Prof Lingfa, Prof Ashan Riddi, Colonel (Retd) Koj Tari, and Rosy Taba were appointed as members of the commission.



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These appointments are set for a term of six years or until the appointees reach the age of 62, whichever comes first, as per the order issued by the Administrative Reforms Department.

The governor of Arunachal Pradesh is scheduled to administer the oath to the newly appointed chairman and members at Raj Bhawan. This reconstitution marks a pivotal moment for the APPSC, especially following the AE question paper leakage scandal that brought the commission's activities to public attention on August 29, 2022. The scandal, which was investigated by the SIC, revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy, leading to several arrests.

The re-establishment of the APPSC is anticipated to fulfil the demands of various organizations and facilitate the recruitment process for different categories of employees, thereby restoring the commission's functionality and credibility.