Dr Jamuna Bini, Assistant Professor at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), will represent India at the South East Asian Writer's Meet in Singapore from September 14-16.

The prestigious event, organised by the High Commission of India in Singapore and the Centre for Language Studies at the National University of Singapore, aims to foster intercultural dialogue and strengthen regional literary connections.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed pride in Dr Bini's participation, highlighting the significance of her role in promoting Indian literature on an international platform. Taking to Twitter, the dy CM wrote: "My best wishes to Assistant Professor RGU Dr Jamuna Bini as she sets out to represent India at the prestigious South East Asian Writer's Meet."

"It's a moment of pride for all of Arunachal Pradesh, to witness her participate in global literary dialogues and actively contributing towards strengthening our Nation's inter-cultural bonds," he added.

The writers' meet is expected to provide a valuable opportunity for literary exchange, allowing participants to share perspectives on contemporary issues and explore collaborative possibilities. Dr Bini's involvement is seen as a step towards increasing the visibility of Arunachal Pradesh's literary scene and fostering greater understanding between India and its Southeast Asian neighbours.