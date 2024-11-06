The Opu Aama Society, supported by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), held a one-day awareness program in Potin Village, Yazali Circle, on November 6, to address domestic violence.

The event brought together community members to discuss the impacts of domestic violence on families and society and explored ways to tackle the issue locally.

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam, the event's chief guest, emphasised the importance of reaching rural areas with awareness efforts, reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to empowering communities to identify and prevent domestic violence.

Dr Maya Pulu from APSCW highlighted the psychological toll of domestic violence on women, underscoring the need for mental health resources and support for those affected.

Advocate Tame Achum, another key speaker, provided an overview of legal protections and government initiatives available to support victims, aiming to equip attendees with practical knowledge on the subject.

The event saw engaged participation from local residents, who contributed to discussions and asked questions, creating a dialogue on the importance of a safe, supportive environment for those impacted by domestic violence.