The Deputy Commissioner of East Siang District, Tayi Taggu and Superintendent of Police, Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal, on August 21 launched 'Project Manthan' at Police Point, Pasighat to empower the citizens of the state.

The event was attended by trader groups and the general public from the market area.



While launching the project, the DC and SP detailed the aims and objectives, highlighting the focus on community empowerment. SP Singhal noted that the project addresses various citizen-related issues, including drug abuse awareness, cybercrime awareness, road safety awareness, community assets such as CCTV, and women and child safety awareness.



Singhal also urged citizens to approach the police in person or via toll-free numbers provided for issues related to drug abuse, cybercrime or online scams, and women and child protection. He emphasized the use of CCTV cameras to help trace or record any wrongdoing and theft, among others.



DC Tayi Taggu praised the East Siang district police for their initiative and urged the general public to be more aware of modern-day frauds, crimes, and the growing issue of drug abuse. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining road safety while driving both four-wheelers and two-wheelers.