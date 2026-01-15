Arunachal: Project Suvidha 2.0 transforms 1st IRBN into eco-friendly wellness hub

In a boost to personnel welfare and institutional excellence, Inspector General of Police (Operations), PHQ Itanagar, Apurba Bitin, IPS, inaugurated Project Suvidha 2.0 at 1st IRBN Battalion Headquarters (BHQ) here today, January 15.

Blessed by the gracious vision of DGP and senior PHQ officials, the initiative transforms the campus into a self-sustaining, eco-friendly haven, attended with fervor by officers, jawans, and families.

Project Suvidha 2.0 embodies a bold vision: to evolve 1st IRBN BHQ, Namsangmukh, into a people-centric ecosystem fostering physical fitness, social harmony, and operational resilience. Its mission targets an elevated Ease of Living and Happiness Index for all personnel and families through holistic, inclusive development.

Anchored in a robust four-pillared framework, the project prioritizes:

Health and Well-Being: Advancing fitness, mental wellness, and healthy lifestyles.

Community Living and Social Integration: Building camaraderie and inclusivity.

Targeted Welfare and Development: Delivering tailored facilities for specific needs.

Self-Reliant Ecosystem: Creating sustainable infrastructure for enduring strength.

Key Facilities Unveiled in Grand Ceremony

The inauguration spotlighted cutting-edge assets, strengthening daily life and training:

Multipurpose Hall for versatile community use.

Indoor Gym Hall to power physical prowess.

Wet and Dry Canteen-cum-Clothing Store for convenient essentials.

Mess-cum-Dining Hall enhancing communal dining.

Obstacle Training Facility, crafted by 1st IRBN personnel.

Nature Walk-cum-Children's Park, developed via CSR initiatives.

Commendation Certificates were also awarded to exemplary personnel, igniting morale and recognizing unwavering dedication.

Gracing the event alongside Apurba Bitin, IPS, were Sachin Kumar Singhal, IPS, Commandant, 1st IRBN; Irak Bagra, IPS, Commandant, 4th IRBN, Julang; and S. Singpho, IPS, SP (Planning), PHQ Itanagar, with other senior officers. Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, they praised Commandant Singhal's visionary leadership and the unit's collective resolve.

Described as a blueprint for sustainable police welfare, Project Suvidha 2.0 concludes on a high note, fortifying 1st IRBN's commitment to a healthier, happier, and unbreakable force.