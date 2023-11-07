A monumental effort by the Border Roads' 14 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under "Project Vartak" has successfully cleared a colossal landslide that had severed the crucial Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road, connecting Guwahati to Tenga in Arunachal Pradesh. The landslide, which occurred on November 1, 2023, not only disrupted traffic but also posed a significant threat to the region.

The OKSRT road had already been struggling with disruptions since a smaller landslide on October 10, 2023. However, the situation escalated dramatically on November 1 when an entire mountain face came tumbling down, forcing the Border Roads authorities to close the road entirely for three days.

Despite facing adverse weather conditions and formidable challenges, the 14 BRTF of Project Vartak swung into action, deploying heavy machinery and a dedicated workforce around the clock to restore this lifeline for the local populace, tourists, and military convoys who rely on this crucial route.