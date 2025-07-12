Arunachal proposes landmark biodiversity and bioeconomy projects, Centre assures full support

Arunachal Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul met with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh in the national capital.

During the high-level meeting, Minister Pul put forward a series of strategic proposals, including the establishment of India’s first Ex-Situ Germplasm Bank in Arunachal Pradesh. This facility is envisioned as a vital step for preserving rare and economically important plant species native to the region.

She also proposed the creation of an Eastern Arunachal Regional Centre for Bioresource Management and Development, which would function as a hub for sustainable utilization of the region's vast ecological assets.

Underscoring the role of innovation in driving regional development, Pul advocated for setting up a Bio-NEST Bioincubator at Roing, intended to support biotechnology startups and foster research-led enterprises. This facility would provide infrastructure and mentoring support to promote entrepreneurship and scientific innovation in the biotech sector.

Minister Pul also urged the Centre to expedite the release of core grant funding for the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T), citing persistent human resource challenges.

“Our state is home to an incredible range of biodiversity, and we must act now to preserve it while building a strong foundation for scientific research and innovation,” said Pul, emphasizing that the proposals aim not just at conservation but also at transforming natural wealth into economic opportunity for local communities.

In response, Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded the state's forward-thinking initiatives and assured full support from the Centre. He emphasized that the development of the Northeast has been one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top priorities, noting the transformation the region has undergone since 2014.

“What was once a region grappling with connectivity challenges is now witnessing unprecedented growth in infrastructure, technology, and human capital,” Singh noted, reinforcing the importance of leveraging science and technology as engines of inclusive development.