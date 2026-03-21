Arunachal proposes to host 4th North East Games 2026 in Itanagar

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has submitted a formal proposal to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) seeking approval to host the 4th North East Games 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a communication addressed to IOA President PT Usha, AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago stated that the proposal is in line with the resolution adopted during the IOA Annual General Meeting held in Ahmedabad on January 9 this year. The resolution emphasised the promotion of regional and youth sporting events across the country.

The AOA has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) outlining plans to organise the multi-sport event in Itanagar from October 10 to 17, 2026. The final dates, however, will be decided in consultation with stakeholders, including the IOA, the North East Sports Association (NESA), participating State Olympic Associations, and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The North East Games have emerged as a major sporting platform in the region, bringing together athletes from all eight northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. The event aims to nurture emerging talent, enhance competitive exposure and strengthen regional cooperation through sports.

According to the DPR, the 2026 edition is expected to include 12 priority sports disciplines and witness participation from over 4,000 athletes, coaches, technical officials, support staff and volunteers, along with representatives from sports bodies and government institutions.

Highlighting the scale of the event, the AOA stressed the need for adequate financial support to ensure world-class standards. The estimated budget covers infrastructure development, accommodation for athletes and officials, competition management, transportation, medical services and other essential logistical arrangements.

The association noted that previous editions of the North East Games, organised since 2018, were conducted with limited financial resources but were successfully executed with support from host state governments. It said hosting the Games in Arunachal Pradesh would significantly strengthen grassroots sports development, encourage youth participation and create pathways for athletes to compete at national and international levels.

Reiterating its commitment to advancing the Olympic movement in the region, the AOA expressed confidence that timely backing from the IOA would enable the state to host the 4th North East Games in a befitting manner. It added that the event could further position Arunachal Pradesh as an emerging sports hub in the Northeast.