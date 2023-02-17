In Arunachal Pradesh, protestors are still on the highway and demanding that the bandh call will continue until their demands are fulfilled. They said that they will attend the meeting with the Chief Minister with some conditions. The conditions are as follows:

1) All our detainees must be released and no sections must be made against them.

2) All injured Comrades and parents must be listed and compensated.

3) It must be made clear who other than aspirant representatives are to attend the meeting. Which CBOs? No Student Unions' will be entertained.

The meeting with CM will only be finalized with the agreement of all protesting aspirants and parents as per Pan Arunachal joint power steering committee.