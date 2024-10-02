Arunachal Pradesh's 14-Doimukh MLA, Nabam Vivek, on October 2 inaugurated a provisional Inner Line Permit (ILP) counter at Gumto check gate.



Following the inauguration, the counter which will be issuing provisional passes for a period of 15 days shall be manned by the staffs of the Gumto Circle Office.

Inaugurating the counter, Nabam Vivek said that the objective behind the establishment of this counter is to facilitate the visitors for procuring provisional ILPs.

“However care should be taken to issue the provisional ILPs after proper verification of documents to prevent anti–social elements from entering the district,” he added while urging officials at the check gates to be vigil.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja, CO Gumto Afa Phassang and OC Doimukh Simi Phassang accompanied the local MLA.

As per Bengal Eastern Regulation Act’ 1873, non indigenous people have to possess travel documents called Inner line Permit to enter Arunachal Pradesh as it is a tribal state which is protected under law.